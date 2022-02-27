Jagan trying to destabilise Pawan Kalyan financially, alleges TDP

‘Restrictions imposed on his recent film are a part of the government’s vengeful activities’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Repalle legislator A. Satya Prasad has accused the State government of causing severe socio-political and financial injustice to the Kapu community.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Satya Prasad alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been taking revenge against the Kapus in every way possible ever since he assumed office.

The restrictions imposed on Pawan Kalyan-starrer film ‘Bheemla Nayak’ were a part of these vengeful activities, the TDP leader alleged.

“Many movies have been released in the past three years. But severe restrictions have been imposed only on Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s movie,” he alleged.

He further alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was running an “anti-Kapu” government by targeting all aspects related to the community,

“By not giving nominated posts, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has suppressed the Kapus politically, socially and financially. Now, efforts are being made to ruin Mr. Pawan Kalyan financially,” the TDP leader alleged.

In contrast the TDP government had accorded top priority to the Kapus in the government programmes, Mr. Satya Prasad said.

During the TDP term, ₹1,500 crore had been spent every year on foreign education for Kapus. In contrast, the YSRCP government had cancelled the ‘Videsi Vidya’ immediately after coming to power, he said, and added that the future of Kapu students studying abroad was uncertain.