Jagan vows to wage relentless struggle for SCS to State

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has vowed to wage a relentless struggle to achieve Special Category Status as his Praja Sankalpa Yatra crossed yet another milestone in Prakasam district on Monday when he completed 1,400-km walk. He planted a sapling to mark the event at a remote Naglapadu village near Addanki.

As the yatra reached Venkatapuram village, he took a placard from members of the party’s doctors cell who raised slogans in support of SCS.

He asserted that whether other parties toed the YSRCP line or not, his party would go ahead and step up stir across the State and in New Delhi for SCS which alone, he maintained, could help attract new industries to the fledgling State and generate jobs.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the youth to question Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the poll promise of providing unemployment allowance.

‘Takes the lead’

The YSRCP had taken the lead and set the agenda for securing SCS to the State by announcing the dates for moving no-confidence motion on March 21 and resignation of MPs on April 6, he said and wanted the ruling TDP and other parties to reciprocate. Likening the State to a patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) frantically looking for life-saving ventilator support, party doctors’ cell State president Sivabharath Reddy said the Centre should grant SCS and save the ‘ailing’ State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with villagers of Alavalapadu and Thakkellapadu.