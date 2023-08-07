ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to visit Godavari flood-hit areas for two days from August 7

August 07, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake field visit in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru and Konaseema districts

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a field visit in the Godavari region to inspect the flood-hit areas during his two-day tour from August 7.

On day one, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the badly affected Kotulagutta and Kunavaram-V.R. Puram areas in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He will also visit Gommu Gudem in Eluru district before arriving in Rajamahendravaram for night stay.

On August 8, the Chief Minister will visit four — Gurajapulanka, Ramalayampeta, Thotaramuduvaripeta and Kondukuduru — in Konaseema district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These areas are part of the Godavari Central Delta, in which extensive loss of horticulture crops has been reported.

All security arrangements are in place for the two-day visit of the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US