Jagan to visit Godavari flood-hit areas for two days from August 7

August 07, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a field visit in the Godavari region to inspect the flood-hit areas during his two-day tour from August 7.

On day one, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the badly affected Kotulagutta and Kunavaram-V.R. Puram areas in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He will also visit Gommu Gudem in Eluru district before arriving in Rajamahendravaram for night stay.

On August 8, the Chief Minister will visit four — Gurajapulanka, Ramalayampeta, Thotaramuduvaripeta and Kondukuduru — in Konaseema district.

These areas are part of the Godavari Central Delta, in which extensive loss of horticulture crops has been reported.

All security arrangements are in place for the two-day visit of the Chief Minister.