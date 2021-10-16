Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 16 October 2021 22:48 IST
Jagan to visit Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram today
Updated: 16 October 2021 22:48 IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Marakata Rajarajeswari Devi Temple of Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Patamata in the city on Monday. Krishna District Collector J. Nivas and other officials visited the temple of Saturday and inspected arrangements being made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.
