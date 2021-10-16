Jagan to visit Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram today

VIJAYAWADA

16 October 2021 22:48 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Marakata Rajarajeswari Devi Temple of Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Patamata in the city on Monday. Krishna District Collector J. Nivas and other officials visited the temple of Saturday and inspected arrangements being made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertising

Advertising