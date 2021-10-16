Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Marakata Rajarajeswari Devi Temple of Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Patamata in the city on Monday. Krishna District Collector J. Nivas and other officials visited the temple of Saturday and inspected arrangements being made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.
Jagan to visit Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram today
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
October 16, 2021 22:48 IST
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
October 16, 2021 22:48 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 10:48:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jagan-to-visit-ganapati-sachchidananda-ashram-today/article37030713.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story