Jagan to virtually launch American Corner in Andhra University on September 23

It is third such facility to be established in the country after Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

The U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, and the State government will launch an American Corner at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on September 23. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman, along with USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy, will jointly inaugurate the American Corner. Mr. Jagan will participate in the event virtually. The programme will be held at GMR Auditorium in the College of Science and Technology, AU. Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate Genera,l Hyderabad, David Moyer, and AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will also attend the event.

American Corner is a community gathering place that features guest speakers, movie screenings, English language classes, book clubs, education advising for U.S. universities, and celebrations of American holidays. The American Corner which is going to be launched in AU, is the third stand-alone American Corner in India, joining ranks with Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. American Corners around the world operate through joint partnerships to promote cooperation and understanding between the American people and people from the host countries.