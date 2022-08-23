Jagan to unveil statues of YSR, Subba Reddy at Chimakurthy on Aug. 24

Elaborate arrangements in place at the town

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg on Tuesday overseeing security arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the statues of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and former Darsi MLA late Buchepalli Subba Reddy, at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Subba Rao’s wife Buchepalli Venkayamma and their son, also former Darsi MLA, Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy urged the party cadre from across the district to participate in the event in large numbers and make it a big success. Buchepalli Subba Reddy was known for the social work in the district.

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday, YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said: “We will highlight the welfare and development initiatives of the State government and provide ammunition to the party cadre to blunt the opposition’s ‘disinformation’ campaign.”

“Chimakurthy holds a special place in the history of the regional party as it was here that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy completed 100 days of the long march,” explained Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh who was also present at the meeting.

Security personnel held an Advance Security Liasion in the town. Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place for the event, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg.

TDP reminds CM of his poll promises

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party reminded the Chief Minister of his poll promise made to Prakasam farmers to ensure a price of ₹5,000 per tonne of subabul and eucalyptus. But, the market prices of the logs ruled below ₹1,500 per tonne now.

The Veligonda project, which the Chief Minister promised to complete within one year after coming to power, had not seen the light of the day even after three years now, lamented TDP farmers wing leader K. Venkaiah. It was high time the Chief Minister completed the project early to benefit the people of the drought-prone districts of Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa, he added.