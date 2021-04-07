Jagan to take vaccine shot in Guntur tomorrow

Collector Vivek Yadav on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements are being made for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur on April 1.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to launch a vaccination drive at the ward secretariat-level in Guntur on April 1. He will arrive by road at Ward Secretariat 140 at Bharath Pet at 11 a.m., register for vaccination and get vaccinated under the supervision of the Medical and Health Department.

Mr. Vivek Yadav said that an inter-departmental coordination team has been set up. Programme coordinator Talisila Raghuram and security wing officers were present.

Traffic arrangements would be made so as to not inconvenience people during the Chief Minister’s visit, the Collector said.

Stating that the vaccination drive would be intensified at the secretariat-level, the Collector said that doctors would supervise the vaccination drive and assured that all protocols would be followed before administering the shot.

Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy, YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu were present.