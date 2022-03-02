Jagan to take part in Women’s Day celebrations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on March 8, said Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Minister Taneti Vanitha.

The Minister, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Principal Secretary (WD&CW) A.R. Anuradha and other officials reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s program, on Wednesday.

Ms. Vanitha said Ministers, MLAs and all women who were in nominated posts would attend the celebrations. The women representatives would share their experiences and achievements, she said.

Ms. Padma said Andhra Pradesh was the only State which offered 50% reservation in the nominated posts to women.

The Chief Minister would release the Women’ Commission’s action plan for the next year. Students of various educational institutions and NGOs would perform cultural shows, Ms. Padma said.