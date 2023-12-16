ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to take part in Semi-Christmas event in Vijayawada on December 20

December 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Collector directs officials to make seating and parking arrangements as more than 7,000 people are expected to attend the programme

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on December 16 (Saturday) directed the officials concerned to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the conduct of Semi-Christmas event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on December 20 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate as the chief guest while more than 5,000 people, 2,500 pastors from across the State and members of the A.P. Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation would attend the event.

He said parking lots should be set up for people coming from far-off places and sitting arrangements should be made as per protocols in place.

The Collector reviewed the arrangements along with Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil DInkar Pundkar .

