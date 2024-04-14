Jagan to resume Memantha Siddham yatra at Gandhi Centre in Gannavaram Assembly on Monday

April 14, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will resume his Memantha Siddham yatra on Monday after taking a break on Sunday as per the doctor’s advice.

The YSRCP president suffered an injury above his left eyebrow when a stone pelted on him by a miscreant during the yatra in the city narrowly missed his eye on Saturday. The stone struck him while he greeted the crowds from atop the bus during the yatra at Vivekananda School Centre in Ajith Singh Nagar here.

Mr. Jagan will start the 15th day of his yatra at Gandhi Centre in Gannavaram Assembly constituency limits around 10.30 a.m. Perikeedu and New High School Bridge Junction would be covered in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency.

A district-level ‘Siddham’ meeting will be held near VKR, VNB and AGK Engineering Colleges on Eluru Road under the Gudivada Assembly constituency limits. The yatra will enter the Pedana Assembly segment around 7.30 p.m. Mr. Jagan will stay at Sangamudi, within the Pedana limits.

During the last 14 days, Mr. Jagan has covered 12 districts before entering the NTR district on Saturday. He interacted with the public and the party leaders in 39 Assembly constituencies. Mr. Jagan’s yatra passed through Kadapa, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapuram, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Guntur districts covering more than 1,360 km.

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Sunday, said that none can stop Mr. Jagan’s yatra. Their evil plans will not work, and Mr. Jagan will resume his yatra on Monday. Mr. Jagan has immense public support, and need not enact dramas for sympathy. The YSRCP would emerge victorious in the elections, he added.