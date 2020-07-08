Andhra Pradesh

Jagan to releasebook on YSR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a book on his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on July 8.

The book -- 'Naalo...Naatho...YSR' -- is a flow of thoughts penned by Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, who has laced the narrative with the eloquence of emotions punctuated with the ebbs and flows of the life and times of YSR and the turn of events in the aftermath of September 2, 2009.

In the preface, Vijayalakshmi has written that she understands what the world knows about the leader. "But in this book, I have revealed certain facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn’t know," she said.

