Jagan to release election song at Siddham meeting today

February 18, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release an election campaign song at the Siddham meeting scheduled to be conducted in Anantapur on Sunday. The song is based on the slogan ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan,’ (Our trust is in you, Jagan’). The song is expected to encapsulate and reiterate everyone’s trust — be it women, men, the elderly, or youth’s trust in Chief Minister Jagan and his government, party sources said.

The YSRCP released ‘Raavali Jagan Kaavali Jagan’ during the 2019 elections, which became the rhythm and soul of Mr. Jagan’s campaign. The Chief Minister is also likely to speak on the election manifesto for the 2024 elections. The manifesto contains a set of policies that will be a stepped-up version of the Navratanalu, with many better policies to be included along with the ongoing welfare schemes, party sources said.

The ramp saga started with the Bheemili rally, where Mr. Jagan’s ramp walk became the focal point of news. Following this trend, a massive fan-shaped ramp was set up in Eluru, connecting Mr. Jagan’s dias with the length and breadth of the venue. In the upcoming rally in Anantapur, party sources have revealed that another new element will be introduced to raise the bar even further.

