Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in his home district of Kadapa on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa airport by 4.20 p.m. on Wednesday and take a chopper to reach Idupulapaya estate for a night stay.

On Thursday, at 9.30 a.m. he will pay tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary and leave for Kadapa immediately, and from there to Vijayawada.