Jagan to present silk ‘vastrams’ to goddess today

21 October 2020 03:17 IST

Endowments Minister inspects security arrangements at temple

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday afternoon and present silk robes to the goddess on the auspicious ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day when the presiding deity will be adorned as Saraswathi Devi.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, in a video conference on Tuesday, reviewed the police security and other key aspects at the temple with regard to the Chief Minister's visit. A team of the top police officials visited the place and inspected the surroundings to assess the safety aspects.

The Minister issued instructions to the representatives of the temple management, the police and revenue departments and asked them to religiously follow the slots booked for darshan by the devotees for darshan. He said instead of sending back the excess number of devotees disappointed, the vacant slots could be opened for spot booking of the darshan tickets and the excess number of people be allowed inside.

No VIP darshan

He said there would not be any VIP darshan on ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day and hence the vehicles allotted for the purpose should not be allowed atop the hill on Wednesday.

He said the devotees should bring along with them their online tickets, must wear masks and cooperate with the temple authorities in maintaining physical distance.

On Tuesday, a steady stream of devotees threading its way to the temple atop the hill had darshan of the presiding deity, goddess Durga, in Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram.

Devasthanam Chairman Pyla Somi Naidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu said 11,981 devotees had darshan of the deity from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and that the temple earned a revenue of ₹14,54,345 till Tuesday evening.