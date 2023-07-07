HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan to participate in Rythu Dinotsavam at Kalyandurg on July 8

He will also deposit ₹1,117.21 crore as insurance claim pertaining to Kharif 2022 into the accounts of 10.20 lakh farmers

July 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Rythu Dinotsavam at Kalyandurg in Anantapur district on Saturday. He will also deposit ₹1,117.21 crore as insurance claim pertaining to Kharif 2022 into the accounts of 10.20 lakh farmers and inaugurate 52 Dr. YSR Agri Testing Labs, developed at ₹63.96 crore, to test the quality of agricultural produce.

This is the fourth year in a row that claim under Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme has been deposited. Over the years, ₹7,802.05 crore, including the ₹1,117.21 crores to be paid on Saturday, has been paid as compensation to 54.48 lakh farmers under the scheme.

The State government is establishing 147 testing laboratories in Assembly constituency level, 10 laboratories at district level and four regional coding centres at ₹213.27 crore to certify the quality of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other agricultural products. In the first phase, 75 labs were launched.

Call toll-free number 155251 for suggestions or complaints concerning agriculture.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.