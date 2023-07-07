Jagan to participate in Rythu Dinotsavam at Kalyandurg on July 8

July 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Rythu Dinotsavam at Kalyandurg in Anantapur district on Saturday. He will also deposit ₹1,117.21 crore as insurance claim pertaining to Kharif 2022 into the accounts of 10.20 lakh farmers and inaugurate 52 Dr. YSR Agri Testing Labs, developed at ₹63.96 crore, to test the quality of agricultural produce.

This is the fourth year in a row that claim under Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme has been deposited. Over the years, ₹7,802.05 crore, including the ₹1,117.21 crores to be paid on Saturday, has been paid as compensation to 54.48 lakh farmers under the scheme.

The State government is establishing 147 testing laboratories in Assembly constituency level, 10 laboratories at district level and four regional coding centres at ₹213.27 crore to certify the quality of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other agricultural products. In the first phase, 75 labs were launched.

Call toll-free number 155251 for suggestions or complaints concerning agriculture.