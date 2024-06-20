Jagan to meet party activists soon

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he will meet the party activists at their houses soon.

Mr. Jagan met the Assembly and Parliament segment contestants at his residence on Thursday, and asked them to launch agitations for doing justice to the people. “The YSRCP workers who worked for success of the party are being targeted now. I will visit the houses of the party activists, extend support from the party and enquire about their welfare,” the former Chief Minister said.

“The YSRCP implemented 99% of its manifesto in the State, but the results were stunning, which never happened before. Our party has done justice for all sections of people,” Mr. Jagan said.

For the first time, the YSRCP has released a calendar for implementing the welfare schemes. When in power, the YSRCP government had enhanced the pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 and the beneficiaries from 39 lakh to 66 lakh, 54 lakh mothers were given Ámmavodi’, 53.58 lakh farmers were given ‘Rythu Bharosa’.

Besides, 1.5 lakh women were benefited with ‘Sunna Vaddi’, 79 lakh women were given ‘Asara Scheme’, 31 lakh mothers were given Jagananna Vasati Deveena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena and 31 house site pattatas were disbursed, he said.

“We improved education and medical facilities and strived for achieving ‘Grama Swarajyam’. I am confident that YSRCP will bounce back with people’s support,” Mr. Jagan said and asked the party cadres to fight on the people’s problems.