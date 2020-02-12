Jagan to meet Modi on February 12

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss various issues, including the abolition of Council, three Capitals, Bifurcation issues, Polavaram project, and pending dues from the Centre. He is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister between 4.10 pm and 6 p.m. He is also likely to meet a couple of Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before leaving for Delhi, Mr. Jagan will hold Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet is likely to discuss issues such as land pooling proposals in Visakhapatnam and other districts. The farmers are up in arms against the ongoing land pooling process in various villages in Visakhapatnam district. The State government issued a GO to pool 6,116 acres of land spread across 10 mandals of Visakhapatnam district to be distributed to the homeless and facilitate housing projects for weaker sections. The issues relating to shifting of Executive capital to Visakhapatnam are likely to come up for discussion.