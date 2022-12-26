ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to meet Modi on Dec. 28, take up pending bifurcation issues

December 26, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Power sector dues from Telangana remain a major bone of contention among other things

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be leaving for New Delhi on December 27 (Tuesday) evening for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next day (Wednesday). He will be taking a host of pending issues arising from the bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), and the promises made at that time, to the PM’s notice and seek remedial action.

The important issues which the CM is expected to discuss with Mr. Modi include the State’s repeated request to sanction the revised cost of the Polavaram project and bridge the resource gap, and the division of the Schedules IX and X institutions. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to once again raise the State’s demand for the Special Category Status, which had been dismissed by the Centre as a closed chapter, and stress on the need to solve various disputes between A.P. and Telangana at the earliest. 

It may be noted that a dispute resolution committee was set by the Central government but little progress has been made so far. 

The power sector dues from Telangana remain a major bone of contention among other things. Also on the agenda could be the State’s contribution to the conduct of the G-20 Summit in the wake of India taking over the presidency of the elite Group of Twenty nations.

