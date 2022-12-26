HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan to meet Modi on Dec. 28, take up pending bifurcation issues

Power sector dues from Telangana remain a major bone of contention among other things

December 26, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be leaving for New Delhi on December 27 (Tuesday) evening for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next day (Wednesday). He will be taking a host of pending issues arising from the bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), and the promises made at that time, to the PM’s notice and seek remedial action.

The important issues which the CM is expected to discuss with Mr. Modi include the State’s repeated request to sanction the revised cost of the Polavaram project and bridge the resource gap, and the division of the Schedules IX and X institutions. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to once again raise the State’s demand for the Special Category Status, which had been dismissed by the Centre as a closed chapter, and stress on the need to solve various disputes between A.P. and Telangana at the earliest. 

It may be noted that a dispute resolution committee was set by the Central government but little progress has been made so far. 

The power sector dues from Telangana remain a major bone of contention among other things. Also on the agenda could be the State’s contribution to the conduct of the G-20 Summit in the wake of India taking over the presidency of the elite Group of Twenty nations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.