Jagan to meet Modi in a day or two

September 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a day or two. His tour schedule is yet to be finalised till last reports came in on Tuesday.

There were reports during the day that Mr. Jagan would fly to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources in the State government, however, say that Mr. Jagan planned to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the issues relating to the State. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also wanted a meeting between Mr. Jagan and Mr. Modi or Mr. Shah in the backdrop of a special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has called for the special session without disclosing the agenda. It has been rumoured that the Modi government might come up with important Bills like ‘One Nation, One Election’ during the special session. The YSRCP support is necessary for the BJP to get the key legislation passed. The BJP leaders are likely to discuss issues relating to simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Assemblies etc., sources say.

With the general elections and Assembly elections due in less than a year, Mr. Jagan’s Delhi meeting will predominantly revolve around political strategies and alliances, overshadowing discussions on policies and administrative matters, though there were theories doing rounds that Mr. Jagan’s visit to the nation’s capital was intended to update and explain the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister regarding Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chadrababu Naidu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days at a time when Mr. Jagan was in London. Mr. Naidu was arrested for his alleged role in AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

On other hand, Mr. Jagan has a busy schedule in the next few days. He will visit Vizianagaram to inaugurate Medical college. Kapu Nnestam, Vahana Mitra, Tirupati Brahmotsavams etc were some of the important programmes lined up. The Assembly session will begin on September 21. The session, however, will be of short duration. The number of days would be decided in Business Advisory Committee (BAC), sources say.

