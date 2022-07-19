Jagan to lay stone for Ramayapatnam port works on July 20
Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore district on Wednesday. He will lay the stone for the Ramayapatnam port works at around 11 a.m. He will leave his residence at Tadepalli, near here, at 9.30. a.m. and reach Ramayapatnam at 11 a.m. He will return to Tadepalli by 2 p.m., according to an official release.
