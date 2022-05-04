Jagan to lay stone for children’s super specialty hospital in Tirupati

Coming up at a cost of ₹300 crore, it will be the new destination for quality medical care in Rayalaseema

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate state-of-the-art medical infrastructure in Tirupati on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the stone for the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, coming up on a six-acre site near Alipiri, which will be the new destination for quality medicare in Rayalaseema.

The 350-bed hospital is coming up in an area of 4.11 lakh sq.ft., comprising seven floors, being constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore. The hospital will have 15 special wings for paediatric treatment such as haemato-oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, neurology, cardiology, nephrology, and gastroenterology. Also, bone marrow, heart and other organ transplantation will be carried out to the needy children free of cost at the facility.

In BIRRD

Mr. Reddy will also open a cleft palate, and deaf and dumb wards in the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) that have been set up with the support of the Mission Health for All.

Tying up with an international voluntary organisation, ‘Smile Train’, the State government will also offer free service in behavioural counselling and speech therapy to cleft palate patients below 16 years.

Tata Trust’s gesture

Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), built on 1.65 lakh sq.ft at a cost of ₹180 crore in an adjoining campus, will be another jewel in the crown of Andhra Pradesh, which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be inaugurating.

The trust is already running cancer hospitals across the country, and is now establishing a facility for the benefit of the backward Rayalaseema.