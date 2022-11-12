Jagan to lay stone for Biyyaputippa fishing harbour, aqua varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan mohan Reddy will lay the foundation for a fishing harbour and Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh during his one-day visit at Narsapuram on November 18. The State government has identified 200 acres of land to be spared for setting up the aqua university, according to Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju.

Ms. Prasanthi said the Chief Minister would also inaugurate the government hospital block and other development projects. The fishing harbour has been proposed to set up at a cost of ₹13.58 crore at Biyyaputippa. “The Chief Minister will also hand over land pattas to the beneficiaries who have been enjoying the respective land since the British period in West Godavari district,” Ms. Prasanthi said.