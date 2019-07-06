Jagan to lay stone for banana research station at Pulivendula

Pulivendula, which is considered a hub of plantain crop in the Rayalaseema region, is all set to get a banana research station.

CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who represents the constituency, will lay the foundation stone for the project during his visit on July 8, observed by the State government as Farmer’s Day.

The institute will be established under the aegis of Dr. YSR Horticultural University.

Initially, the Chief Minister will visit Idupulapaya to pay tributes at the samadhi of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, on his birth anniversary. He will also lay the foundation stone for some developmental projects pertaining to the Gandi Anjaneya Swamy temple nearby.

At Jammalamadugu, he will inaugurate the State-level ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ event being organised by the Agriculture Department, apart from launching the enhanced Pension Kanuka of ₹2,250 for senior citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister S. B. Amjad Basha inspected the public meeting stage at Jammalamadugu and announced the revival of ‘Jalayagnam’, the pet project of YSR to irrigate dry land in the State.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Collector Ch. Hari Kiran inspected the arrangements being made at the ‘YSR Samadhi’.