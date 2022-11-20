Jagan to lay stone for aqua university, fishing harbour in West Godavari district on November 21

November 20, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for 15 projects, including the Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh (AUAP)‘s buildings and a fishing harbour at Biyyaputippa during his visit to Narsapuram in West Godavari district on November 21 (Monday).

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a research centre and AUAP buildings involving an outlay of ₹222 crore has been approved by the State government.

The ₹429.43 crore fishing harbour project will provide fish landing and marketing support for the 6,000 fisherfolk families of Mogalturu and Narsapuram mandals in the district.

Land pattas

Over 1,754 acres of land in Narasapuram area will be given away to farmers following the expiry of the 99-year British-era lease of Narsapuram Agriculture Company in 2021.

“The Chief Minister will hand over pattas to the 1,623 individual farmers who have been enjoying the land. The beneficiaries will have resale and mortgage rights over the land,” according to an official release.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a regulator across Upputeru, a water source in the Kolleru lake ecosystem. A sum of ₹188.40 crore will be spent on the regulator to store fresh water up to +5 contour of the Kolleru lake.

He will also lay the foundation stone for various irrigation, drinking water and infrastructure projects in the district.