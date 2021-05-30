Jagan to lay stone for 14 new medical colleges today

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021 23:35 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for 14 new medical colleges on Monday (May 31) in virtual mode as part of the government’s endeavour to provide better healthcare services in the State.

The new colleges are coming up at Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Markapuram, Piduguralla, Madanapalli, Penukonda, Adoni and Nandyal.

The construction of the colleges at Paderu and Pulivendula has begun. Now, the State has 11 medical colleges. The intake of the colleges at Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Machilipatnam will be 150 each while the others will have 100 seats each.