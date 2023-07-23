ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to lay foundation for construction of houses for EWS category at Krishnayapalem under CRDA region on July 24

July 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation will construct the houses and create infrastructure in the layouts at a cost of ₹1,829.57 crore; construction of 45 social infrastructure projects, including 11 anganwadi centres, 11 schools, 11 digital libraries, and 12 hospitals, also a part of the project

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The State government had distributed 50,793 house sites measuring one cent to each of the women beneficiaries free of cost on May 26. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for construction of 50,793 houses at Krishnayapalem village in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) limits on July 24 (Monday).

The Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation will construct the houses and create necessary infrastructure in the EWS layouts at a cost of ₹1,829.57 crore.

“With a firm resolve to stand by the poor and provide them a dwelling for their secured future, the State government, after overcoming all hurdles, had distributed 50,793 house sites to the women beneficiaries free of cost on May 26, 2023, in the CRDA region,” a press release issued by the I&PR Department said on July 23 (Sunday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of 50,793 houses in these layouts would be taken up at an expenditure of ₹1,371.41 crore, and create infrastructure facilities at a cost of ₹384.42 crore.

Construction of 45 social infrastructure projects, including 11 anganwadi centres, 11 schools, 11 digital libraries, and 12 hospitals, at a cost of ₹73.74 crore was also a part of the project, the release added.

Brushing aside what it called the “skewed logic of demographic imbalance” if houses were allotted to the poor in Amaravati, put forth by the privileged lot, the State government, the release said, was fulfilling the dream of the poor women to have a house of their own.

The government would take up development of 25 layouts in 1,402.58 acres in the CRDA region under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki illu programme.

The house sites, with a market value ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, had already been distributed free of cost to 50,793 poor women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US