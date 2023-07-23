Jagan to lay foundation for construction of houses for EWS category at Krishnayapalem under CRDA region on July 24

July 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for construction of 50,793 houses at Krishnayapalem village in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) limits on July 24 (Monday).

The Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation will construct the houses and create necessary infrastructure in the EWS layouts at a cost of ₹1,829.57 crore.

“With a firm resolve to stand by the poor and provide them a dwelling for their secured future, the State government, after overcoming all hurdles, had distributed 50,793 house sites to the women beneficiaries free of cost on May 26, 2023, in the CRDA region,” a press release issued by the I&PR Department said on July 23 (Sunday).

The construction of 50,793 houses in these layouts would be taken up at an expenditure of ₹1,371.41 crore, and create infrastructure facilities at a cost of ₹384.42 crore.

Construction of 45 social infrastructure projects, including 11 anganwadi centres, 11 schools, 11 digital libraries, and 12 hospitals, at a cost of ₹73.74 crore was also a part of the project, the release added.

Brushing aside what it called the “skewed logic of demographic imbalance” if houses were allotted to the poor in Amaravati, put forth by the privileged lot, the State government, the release said, was fulfilling the dream of the poor women to have a house of their own.

The government would take up development of 25 layouts in 1,402.58 acres in the CRDA region under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki illu programme.

The house sites, with a market value ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, had already been distributed free of cost to 50,793 poor women.