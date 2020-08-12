Jagan to launch YSR Cheyutha today

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2020 00:05 IST

Women empowerment in State set to get a big push

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Cheyutha scheme, deemed as a game-changer and a big push to the cause of women empowerment, on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Information & Public Relations and Ex Officio Secretary T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, in a statement on Tuesday, said the scheme would directly benefit around 23 lakh women belonging to the SC, ST, BC and Minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy said each beneficiary would be directly paid a total amount of ₹75,000 in four years at the rate of ₹18,750 per annum. The government would thus spend an amount of ₹17,000 crore on the scheme, he added.

“The scheme is unique in the sense that it gives freedom to women to use the amount deposited in their unencumbered accounts for any purpose of their choice. Women who invest the amount disbursed under the scheme for setting up business units as suggested by the government will be given marketing and technical support, apart from them becoming eligible for bank loans,” he explained.

MoUs signed

The government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with multinational companies like AMUL, ITC, HUL, P&G, Reliance and banks to realise the ultimate goal of women empowerment. Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy said that around eight lakh widows and single women in the age group of 45-60 years, who are already receiving monthly social security pensions, would reap additional benefit of YSR Cheyutha scheme.

The annual amount received by the women eligible for pension is ₹27,000 at the rate of ₹2,250 per month. In addition to this, they would receive ₹18,750 per annum under the YSR Cheyutha. The total amount comes to ₹45,750 per annum, he said.