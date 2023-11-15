ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to launch works on Varikapudisela LIS today

November 15, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The project is estimated to cost ₹340.26 crore and is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to upland areas,

The Hindu Bureau

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and SP Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy visiting the venue on Tuesday at Macherla, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy  will formally launch the works of the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) at Macherla in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

The State government is taking up the project under the ‘YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project’. The LIS is being constructed after obtaining all necessary clearances from the Environment, Forest and Wildlife departments. The project is estimated to cost ₹340.26 crore and is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to upland areas, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR).

The government is set to transform arid upland areas with Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme, diverting Krishna river water to quench the thirst of people and to irrigate the district. The LI scheme will help in meeting the drinking water requirements of 20,000 people. Also, it would irrigate 24,900 acres covering Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Srigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta, Kandlakunta villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US