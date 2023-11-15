HamberMenu
Jagan to launch works on Varikapudisela LIS today

The project is estimated to cost ₹340.26 crore and is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to upland areas,

November 15, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and SP Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy visiting the venue on Tuesday at Macherla, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy  will formally launch the works of the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) at Macherla in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

The State government is taking up the project under the ‘YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project’. The LIS is being constructed after obtaining all necessary clearances from the Environment, Forest and Wildlife departments. The project is estimated to cost ₹340.26 crore and is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to upland areas, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR).

The government is set to transform arid upland areas with Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme, diverting Krishna river water to quench the thirst of people and to irrigate the district. The LI scheme will help in meeting the drinking water requirements of 20,000 people. Also, it would irrigate 24,900 acres covering Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Srigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta, Kandlakunta villages.

