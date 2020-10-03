Jagan to launch Vidya Kanuka on Oct. 5

VIJAYAWADA

03 October 2020 01:00 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute school kits to students at a school in Kankipadu on October 5 as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme, according to Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting the Kankipadu Zilla Parishad High School and Model Primary School on Friday. He was accompanied by coordinator for government programmes T. Raghuram, Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhy, Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector (Revenue) K. Madhavilatha and Joint Collector (Development) L. Sivasankar.

Mr. Suresh said Mr. Jagan would inspect the works taken up under the Nadu-Nedu programme at Kankipdu school before formally inaugurating the Vidya Kanuka scheme. He said the many educational schemes launched by the government were aimed at strengthening the education system and impart quality education to children of all sections in society.

Referring to the Nadu-Nedu programme, he said the face of the government schools would completely change under this scheme. The focus was on development of infrastructure to make schools a happy place to spend for children. The programme was being implemented in three phases and at the end of it all, the stark difference between the school buildings and the facilities around in the past and now would be seen.

The government now was also keen on extending this programme to junior and degree colleges and give them a facelift, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lock down had caused a delay in completion of the works taken up as part of Nadu Nadu and efforts were on to complete them within the targeted time frame, Mr. Suresh added.

He said the effort was to develop educational institutions in the government sector on a par with private and corporate schools and colleges.

Pre-primary schools

Mr. Suresh said the proposed pre-primary schools would start from next academic year. The 1,000 Anganwadi centres located on the premises of school campuses would be developed as pre-primary schools, he said.