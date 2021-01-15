Jagan to launch vaccination drive from GGH today

All healthcare workers in the State will be vaccinated initially at the 332 session sites

The COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Saturday (January 16).

As part of the nation-wide roll-out of the vaccine, 332 vaccine session sites have been identified in the State for the launch of the inoculation drive.

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, who inspected the arrangements at the GGH on Friday, said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 10.30 a.m., Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the immunisation drive here at 11.30 a.m.

In Krishna district, the drive would be launched from 30 vaccine session sites covering more than 36,000 healthcare workers and other frontline warriors, he said.

After the initial launch from 332 locations in the State, the vaccination drive will gradually be replicated across the State.

As per the plan, all healthcare workers in the State will be vaccinated in the next 15 days and after a gap of 28 days, they will be administered the second dose.

Other frontline workers, who included personnel from the Police, Municipal and Revenue departments and those who were in the forefront when the pandemic was at its peak, will be vaccinated in the next phase.

Vaccine doses

The State has received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and 20,000 doses of Covaxin (Bharat Biotech). The Covishield doses have reached the 332 designated locations.

At each of these locations, a six-member team will work to vaccinate 100 beneficiaries every day. A total of 2,324 staff members will be involved in inoculation of a maximum of 33,200 healthcare workers every day and each team will be supervised by a doctor.

People identified as beneficiaries will receive SMS a day before their vaccination informing about the venue and timing of the programme.

Each centre where the programme is planned comprises three separate rooms for waiting, vaccination and observation purposes. Pregnant women below 18 years and persons who have contraindications for any vaccine should not be vaccinated.

Orders have been passed to carry out the vaccination drive amidst strict COVID-appropriate behaviour at the centres. Wearing of masks, use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distance, besides clean and hygienic surroundings are mandatory.