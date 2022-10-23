Jagan to launch third 800-MW unit at Krishnapatnam thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh on October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the 800-MW third unit of the AP-Genco’s supercritical thermal power plant at Krishnapatnam on October 27.

The Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Nelaturu of Muthukur mandal of Nellore district already generates 1,600 MW of power.

After the launch, the power generation capacity will go up to 2,400 MW, according to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Overseeing the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit along with MLC and coordinator for the purpose T. Raghuram, the Minister said that the Chief Minister would hand over the non-fishermen package for the displaced people pending since the time of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister of the unified State.

The Chief Minister would also address a public meeting after laying the foundation for a fishermen jetty at a cost of ₹25 crore on the occasion.

The SDSTPS was started by the AP-Genco with an initial capacity of 800 MW in March 2014. The second 800-MW unit was added in February 2016. It is the first supercritical unit in the State and the first amongst the public sector units.