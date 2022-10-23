Jagan to launch third 800-MW unit at Krishnapatnam thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh on October 27

The Chief Minister to also disburse non-fishermen package to the displaced people pending since former Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy’s term

S. Murali NELLORE
October 23, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the 800-MW third unit of the AP-Genco’s supercritical thermal power plant at Krishnapatnam on October 27.

The Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Nelaturu of Muthukur mandal of Nellore district already generates 1,600 MW of power.

After the launch, the power generation capacity will go up to 2,400 MW, according to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Overseeing the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit along with MLC and coordinator for the purpose T. Raghuram, the Minister said that the Chief Minister would hand over the non-fishermen package for the displaced people pending since the time of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister of the unified State.

The Chief Minister would also address a public meeting after laying the foundation for a fishermen jetty at a cost of ₹25 crore on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The SDSTPS was started by the AP-Genco with an initial capacity of 800 MW in March 2014. The second 800-MW unit was added in February 2016. It is the first supercritical unit in the State and the first amongst the public sector units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
energy resources

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app