Jagan to launch scheme torevamp govt. hospitals on Feb. 18

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to launch the first phase of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (now and then) programme in the health sector by laying the foundation stone for a sub-centre at Kurnool on Tuesday.

The government, under the programme, plans to take up construction, repairs and renovation of hospitals at a cost of ₹11,737 crore in a span of three years. The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) would be followed for the sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals (AHs), District Hospitals (DHs) and Medical Council of India (MCI) norms for teaching hospitals.

As part of the first phase, ₹1,129 crore has been allocated for the health and wellness centres (sub-centres). A pictorial contrast of the hospitals before and after the implementation of Nadu-Nedu would be displayed on their premises to highlight the difference. The auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) staff quarters will be provided with single bedroom, kitchen and toilet, a clinic with lab and examination room with toilet and fully furnished medical equipment and furniture.

Rate contract

The Essential Medicines List (EML) was revised following the recommendations of the Standing Experts Committee and EML and AML (Additional Medicine list).

The EML/AML was finalised to 607 medicines by November 2019. Of 607 drugs, rate contract is available for about 511 drugs . Also, 530 life-saving medicines are being provided in health care institutions in the State.