Jagan to launch One-Time Settlement scheme today

21 December 2021 00:58 IST

Over 52 lakh to benefit, says govt.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One-Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku of West Godavari district, on Tuesday.

The scheme, which will provide permanent registration to owners of plots/houses, was promoted by the A.P. State Housing Corporation and other housing schemes and will benefit 52 lakh beneficiaries.

The scheme is expected to waive off all loans and their interest on government-sanctioned homes and provide full rights on the property with the payment of a nominal amount. The nominal amount is fixed as ₹10,000 in villages, ₹15,000 in municipalities and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations. Similarly, people who have built houses in government-allotted lands with their own money and do not enjoy full rights can avail registration by paying just ₹10 and secure their property.

Under the OTS scheme, the State government will be spending ₹16,000 crore, including the loan waiver and exemption of registration fees. The beneficiaries will have dwelling, mortgage and transfer rights according to the government.

Post registration, the property will be removed from the prohibited lands under Section 22 (A) and the beneficiary can carry out any legal transaction without any hurdles. Also, to ease the registration process, beneficiaries can register their property at the village and ward secretariats at no additional cost. With this document registration, the beneficiary will not require any linked documents to carry out any transactions related to the property.