Jagan to launch ‘Memanta Siddham’ poll campaign at Idupulapaya on March 27

March 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his poll campaign named ‘Memanta Siddham’ from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on March 27 (Wednesday).

He will pay homage to his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya around 1 p.m. and embark on the yatra by bus at 1.30 p.m.

The yatra will traverse through several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), and Potladurthi. Mr. Jagan will address a public meeting scheduled at 4.30 p.m. on the Proddutur bypass road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.