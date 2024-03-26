ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to launch ‘Memanta Siddham’ poll campaign at Idupulapaya on March 27

March 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his poll campaign named ‘Memanta Siddham’ from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on March 27 (Wednesday). 

He will pay homage to his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya around 1 p.m. and embark on the yatra by bus at 1.30 p.m.

The yatra will traverse through several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), and Potladurthi. Mr. Jagan will address a public meeting scheduled at 4.30 p.m. on the Proddutur bypass road.

