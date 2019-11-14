Jagan to launch ‘Mana Badi- Naadu Nedu’ today

Foolproof arrangements have been put in place for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch the ‘Mana Badi-Naadu Nedu’ programme in the sprawling PVRM Boys High School here on Thursday.

Overseeing the security arrangements being made at the school grounds, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said 1,500 personnel have been drafted for providing multi-layer security.

Salient features

The Chief Minister will unveil ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ pylon before outlining the salient features of the education policy. Renovation of all state-run schools will be taken up in phases with as many as 15,000 schools slated for giving facelift in the first phase, according to Education Minister A. Suresh. The government was determined to implement English medium of instruction from Class 1 to 6 setting aside the politically-motivated criticism by the Opposition parties, he said.

‘Make both mediums available’

Meanwhile, SFI Prakasam district secretary B.Vinod said both mediums of instructions should be made available to the students who should be given the freedom to study in the medium they liked. It had been proved that students understand better what had been taught in their mother tongue better.

Nothing should be done to undermine Telugu and culture, said Progressive Democratic Students Union State vice-president L. Rajasekhar. Students were suffering in the absence of distribution of textbooks on a full-scale even after six months of the academic year, he said.

A majority of the state-run schools had poor infrastructure now and badly needed repairs, they said and also demanded immediate release of funds for the full-fledged development of Andhra Kesari Tangaturi Prakasam University.