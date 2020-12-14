Jagan to launch house sites scheme on Dec. 25

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit either Tirupati or Srikalahasti under the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on December 25 to formally launch the much-awaited distribution of house sites scheme, which is targeted to benefit 30 lakh families in the State.
The government has earmarked about 70,000 acres for the scheme.
According to the YSRCP leaders in Tirupati, the Chief Minister, after participating in the Christmas celebrations at Idupulapaya and Pulivendula, would reach Chittoor district to launch the scheme.
The selection of the venue for the launch programme is largely seen as a political strategy in view of the ensuing byelection to the Lok Sabha seat.
Meanwhile, district Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy on Monday inspected the housing scheme layout at Chindepalle village of Yerpedu mandal, about 25 km from Tirupati.
