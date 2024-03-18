ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to launch 21-dayMemanta Siddham bus yatra soon

March 18, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The CM and YSRCP chief will cover a district or Lok Sabha constituency each day during the programme

The Hindu Bureau

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a bus yatra, named Memanta Siddham (we all are ready), from March 26 or 27. He will cover the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State during his 21-day bus yatra.

The YSRCP has already conducted four Siddham meetings covering all the regions. The yatra will be taken up district-wise covering all the Lok Sabha constituencies and Assembly segments. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to make the bus yatra as a completely grassroot-level meeting with the public.

Talking to reporters on March 18 (Monday), the YSRCP party programmes coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch a huge election campaign. Except for the four districts where the Siddham meetings were conducted, the remaining districts would be covered by him.

‘’The YSRCP has already conducted huge meetings to gear up the cadres for the elections. Lakhs of people have turned up for the Siddham meetings. The party, subsequently, is conducting ‘Memu Siddham - Maa Booth Siddham’ meetings in all villages. As another step in that direction, Memanta Siddham is being organised,’‘ he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would cover a district/Lok Sabha constituency each day. He would interact with leaders in the morning, and address public meetings in the evening. He would be in public until the yatra is completed, he added.

