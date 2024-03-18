GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan to launch 21-dayMemanta Siddham bus yatra soon

The CM and YSRCP chief will cover a district or Lok Sabha constituency each day during the programme

March 18, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a bus yatra, named Memanta Siddham (we all are ready), from March 26 or 27. He will cover the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State during his 21-day bus yatra.

The YSRCP has already conducted four Siddham meetings covering all the regions. The yatra will be taken up district-wise covering all the Lok Sabha constituencies and Assembly segments. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to make the bus yatra as a completely grassroot-level meeting with the public.

Talking to reporters on March 18 (Monday), the YSRCP party programmes coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch a huge election campaign. Except for the four districts where the Siddham meetings were conducted, the remaining districts would be covered by him.

‘’The YSRCP has already conducted huge meetings to gear up the cadres for the elections. Lakhs of people have turned up for the Siddham meetings. The party, subsequently, is conducting ‘Memu Siddham - Maa Booth Siddham’ meetings in all villages. As another step in that direction, Memanta Siddham is being organised,’‘ he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would cover a district/Lok Sabha constituency each day. He would interact with leaders in the morning, and address public meetings in the evening. He would be in public until the yatra is completed, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.