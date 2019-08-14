Jagan to invite Modi for ‘Rythu Bharosa’ launch

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to launch the State government’s prestigious ‘Rythu Bharosa’ programme on October 15.

Disclosing this during a video-conference with officials, Mr. Jagan asked the district Collectors to see that the programme was implemented in a fair and transparent manner. The village secretariat would issue the cards to the tenant farmers. The entire nation should take a cue from the government’s programmes. There should not be any lapses, he said.

Well-defined rights

As soon as the tenant farmers receive their cards, which would be valid for 11 months, they would be eligible for the benefits under the scheme. The tenant farmer would get right on the crop but not land.

From next year onwards, the incentive would be disbursed in May so as to help the farmers for the kharif season, he said.

The Rythu Bharosa programme, which is one of the ‘Navratnalu’ (nine election promises made by Mr. Jagan), will be implemented at a cost of ₹13,125 crore. Under the scheme, all farmers (including tenant farmers) will get ₹12,500 a year as an incentive or input subsidy before the sowing (rabi and kharif) seasons begin.