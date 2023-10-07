HamberMenu
Jagan to interact with party leaders on October 9

The Chief Minister would speak to the leaders who could lead the party at the mandal level

October 07, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the party leaders in Vijayawada on October 9. More than 8,000 party leaders will attend the meeting wherein Mr. Jagan will direct them on the party’s future plans.

Disclosing the details on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said elected representatives from mandal level were invited for the meeting. 

The meeting is aimed at gearing up the cadres for the ensuing elections. The government would take the development and welfare programmes to the public and seek their blessings. For this, it was necessary to meet the mandal-level leaders and elected representatives, including ZPTC, MPTC, MPPs etc. He said it was not a public meeting and not open to all.

The Chief Minister would speak to the leaders who could lead the party at the mandal level. As the party won 80% of the elections in local bodies, they would be attending the meeting. The party expects that they will activate the party at the grassroots level. They would take the development activities and welfare programmes implemented by the government to the people, he added.

