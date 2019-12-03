Jagan to inaugurate Kia Motors factory on Dec. 5

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the Kia Motors India factory at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district on Thursday. The top brass of the Kia Motors will also be present to witness the 100% completion of the manufacturing facility where it is producing the KIA Seltos cars that are in great demand.

The company’s second model is likely to be launched some time in March 2020.

The Chief Minister will attend the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and was likely to spend time there till 2.30 p.m. visiting the plant. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister and also preparation of the helipad.