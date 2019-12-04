Jagan to inaugurate KIA manufacturing unit today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the manufacturing unit of KIA Motors at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district on December 5, an official release has said.

In tune with the government’s endeavour to develop the backward areas through industrialisation and provision of 75% reservation for the local candidates in employment, the KIA project would create permanent employment for 4,000 people and temporary one for 7,000 people, all of them locals.

Besides, the Korean automobile maker is partnering with the State in upgrading the skills of the local workforce to meet the requirements of industries.

KIA and its vendors and affiliates have employed 12,835 workers, 10,887 of whom hail from Andhra Pradesh. Out of them, 7,029 are from Anantapur district.

Bus making unit

The release further said that the government had allocated 120 acres of land to the Veera Vahan Udyog Private Limited for setting up a bus manufacturing unit in Anantapur district with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase.

To meet the skill requirements of the industries, the government was setting up Skill Development Centres in the engineering colleges in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and a Skill Development University.

The Centres of Excellence would impart training to the students in tune with the changing times, and, thereby, meet the requirements of the industries and bring in a government-academic-industry interface for mutual benefit.

The aim was to redraft and review the curriculum and include job orientation in studies and prepare the youth with skills that the industry was looking for, the release added.