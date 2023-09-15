Jagan to inaugurate five medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh on September 15

September 15, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate five government medical colleges constructed in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal on September 15 (Friday).

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the college in Vizianagaram personally and the remaining colleges remotely.

“The government is spending ₹8,480 crore for construction of 17 new government medical colleges. It is contemplating commencing classes in the five medical colleges from the 2024-25 academic year, and the remaining the following year,” a release issued by Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday said.

Only 11 government medical colleges had been established in the State since Independence, the release said. In contrast, the State government was establishing 17 colleges in a span of four years, it said.

The initiative would help add 2,550 MBBS seats to the existing 2,185 in the government medical colleges. Similarly, the government also increased the Medical PG seats to 1,767 from the existing 966, it said.

“The government is making progress towards fulfilling its commitment to establish one government medical college in each parliamentary constituency,” the release said.

Each college was being constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore to make multi / super speciality / advanced medical services accessible, it said.

“While the teaching hospital will come up in a built-up area of around 8.5 lakh sq. ft., the college will have a built-up area of about 2.5 lakh sq. ft. The hostels, staff quarters, sports & recreational facilities, laboratories, digital library, and CCTV cameras are being set up in a built-up area of about 2 lakh sq. ft.,” the release said.

The government’s health infra was being renovated at a cost of ₹16,852 crore under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ to ensure that even the poor got access to quality medical care, the release said.

