Jagan to flag off ‘108, 104’ vehicles tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2020 23:58 IST

Traffic restrictions on NH to prevent congestion

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off ‘108’ and ‘104’ vehicles at 9 a.m. at Benz Circle in the city on July 1 (Wednesday).

To prevent congestion, police will divert and restrict traffic on the national highway, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

All heavy vehicles coming from Chennai to Vijayawada and Eluru will be diverted from Tuesday night. On Wednesday (July 1), lorries and other heavy vehicles are prohibited into the city from 4 a.m. onwards.

Vehicles proceeding to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli and Avanigadda.

From Tuesday midnight, no vehicles will be allowed from the police control room towards Benz Circle. Traffic coming from Guntur and Eluru, will be diverted via the Old Krishnalanka police station and the police control room.

All vehicles coming from Eluru towards Guntur should travel via Ramesh Hospital, Guru Nanak Nagar Road, Fun Time Club Road, Pantakaluva road, NTR Circle, Gulzar Bridge, Ramalingeswar Nagar Skew Bridge and Kanakadurga Varadhi.

Public representatives intending to reach Benz Circle are requested to take Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Five No. Route, Eluru and Machilipatnam Road, police said.