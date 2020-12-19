Jagan to distribute house pattas in East Godavari on December 25

KAKINADA

19 December 2020 00:21 IST

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy would distribute house site pattas to the beneficiaries under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme at Komaragiri village of U. Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district on December 25.

The Chief Minister would launch the distribution of the house site pattas at Komaragiri village. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the beneficiaries and inaugurate a model house built under the scheme. The district authorities are preparing for the pattas distribution programme.

